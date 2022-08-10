Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

APLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $64.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.54. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $67.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.72) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $48,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $10,334,665.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,679 shares in the company, valued at $12,855,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $48,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $10,334,665.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,789 shares of company stock worth $4,748,310. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,993,000 after buying an additional 58,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,906,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after buying an additional 187,088 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,410,000 after buying an additional 842,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,636,000 after purchasing an additional 836,700 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

