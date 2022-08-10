Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $64.29 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $67.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $48,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,334,665.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,789 shares of company stock valued at $4,748,310. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Recommended Stories

