Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,042,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 33,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $99.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.20. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

