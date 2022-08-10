Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $48.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.75.

RCUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.71. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $49.10.

Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $48,339.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 212,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $48,339.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 212,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $125,998.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,827.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $291,220 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,843,000 after purchasing an additional 85,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,749,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,787,000 after acquiring an additional 557,988 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,912,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,464,000 after acquiring an additional 357,539 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,706,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 964,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,045,000 after acquiring an additional 312,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.