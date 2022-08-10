Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,196 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 687,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,021,000 after purchasing an additional 273,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,669,000 after purchasing an additional 160,698 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $115.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $338.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

