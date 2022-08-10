Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Position Raised by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $182.75 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $139.76 and a 12-month high of $187.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.28.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.