ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Lifted by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 6,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

ASML stock opened at $541.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $580.51. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $412.67 and a 52-week high of $895.93.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

