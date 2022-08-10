Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Atkore worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atkore by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Atkore by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Atkore by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atkore by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Atkore by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 33,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $87.07 on Wednesday. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.04 and a 1 year high of $123.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.85. Atkore had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ATKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

