Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVLR. Bank of America cut Avalara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut Avalara to a neutral rating and set a $93.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut Avalara from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.08.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $91.77 on Tuesday. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -62.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.50.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,701,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,756,762.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 6,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

