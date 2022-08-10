Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 12,740.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.37, for a total transaction of 12,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 442,000 shares in the company, valued at 2,815,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.83, for a total transaction of 13,660.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.56, for a total transaction of 11,120.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.22, for a total transaction of 10,440.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.96, for a total transaction of 9,920.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.11, for a total transaction of 10,220.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.29, for a total transaction of 10,580.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.02, for a total transaction of 10,040.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.46, for a total transaction of 10,920.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.13, for a total transaction of 12,260.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.18, for a total transaction of 12,360.00.

Backblaze Stock Performance

Shares of BLZE stock opened at 6.70 on Wednesday. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12 month low of 4.81 and a 12 month high of 36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is 8.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

BLZE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLZE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth about $1,421,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth about $17,339,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Stories

