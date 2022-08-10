Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.98) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.78.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

NYSE SAN opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander

About Banco Santander

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Banco Santander by 37.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 44,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Banco Santander by 1.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 361,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 7.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 55,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 120.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

