Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.98) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.78.
Banco Santander Stock Performance
NYSE SAN opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
