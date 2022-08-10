Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 8,000 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 946.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 39.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CLSA cut their target price on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.01. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 34.71% and a negative net margin of 39.78%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

