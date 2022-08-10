Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $141.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.93.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($0.19). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,897,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,035,078.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

