Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,208 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 851,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,974 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 929,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,540,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Yamana Gold by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 184,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in Yamana Gold by 474.0% during the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,435,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,000 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Trading Down 1.2 %

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

About Yamana Gold

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.