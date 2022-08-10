Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $58,800,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $54,316,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,571,000 after purchasing an additional 365,146 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $25,882,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,797,000 after purchasing an additional 200,125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $104.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $122.16.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.