Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,736,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 105,226.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 186,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after purchasing an additional 186,250 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average is $53.72. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $74.18.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

