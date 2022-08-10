Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $247,000 Stock Position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Navigator were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,985,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 174,499 shares during the period. Steinberg Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Navigator by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after buying an additional 19,299 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Navigator by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Navigator by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 118,783 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Navigator by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 512,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on NVGS shares. StockNews.com raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Navigator in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Navigator Stock Performance

NVGS opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $904.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $98.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

