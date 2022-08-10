Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,853 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,999 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Euronav were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Euronav by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. Euronav had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $85.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Euronav’s payout ratio is presently -3.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EURN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Euronav in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronav has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Euronav Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

See Also

