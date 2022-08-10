Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $264,000 Position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000.

Get ETFMG Travel Tech ETF alerts:

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AWAY opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $29.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.98.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.