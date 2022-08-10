Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $274,000 Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,614,000 after buying an additional 553,911 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,415,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,734,000 after buying an additional 599,778 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 17.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,040,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,385,000 after buying an additional 155,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,880,000 after buying an additional 45,708 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,198,000 after buying an additional 37,505 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $2,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 108,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total value of $11,839,166.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,054,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,071,539.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $2,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 355,426 shares of company stock valued at $38,979,477 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $139.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.20 and a 200-day moving average of $108.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.81 and a 12-month high of $144.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 50.97%. The company had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 10.67%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

