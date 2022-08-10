Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $298,000 Stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNK. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of GNK stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 57.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Insider Transactions at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $1,131,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,037,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $1,131,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,037,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,500 shares of company stock worth $3,732,515 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

