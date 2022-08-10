Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REMX. CWM LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA REMX opened at $99.49 on Wednesday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $77.17 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.01.

