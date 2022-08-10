Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $305,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 452 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,469,553,000 after purchasing an additional 65,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,184,252,000 after purchasing an additional 90,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Shopify by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,449,000 after purchasing an additional 683,314 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $1,578,341,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 20.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,075,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,504,000 after purchasing an additional 181,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Price Performance
SHOP stock opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
