Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $305,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 452 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,469,553,000 after purchasing an additional 65,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,184,252,000 after purchasing an additional 90,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Shopify by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,449,000 after purchasing an additional 683,314 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $1,578,341,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 20.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,075,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,504,000 after purchasing an additional 181,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.16.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.34.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

