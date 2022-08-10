Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 13,197 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SB. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 105,501 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth $962,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 177,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,949 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 376.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 106,548 shares during the period. 24.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $452.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 58.51% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

