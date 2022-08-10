Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average is $107.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.38 and a 52-week high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.