Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in WestRock were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 634.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average is $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

