Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 3,557 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Stock Up 14.2 %

Shares of NEO stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.94. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen set a $17.00 price target on NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

