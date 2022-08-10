Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,490.9% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $51.56 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.15.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.