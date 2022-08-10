Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 5,009 Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Frontline were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $4,626,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Frontline by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 289,982 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Frontline by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 40,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Frontline by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 165,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FRO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Frontline Stock Performance

FRO stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.80 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. Frontline Ltd. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.78 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

