Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 870 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth about $462,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 37,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 72,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 35,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 613,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

EWG stock opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

