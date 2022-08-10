Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 422.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,828,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,313,000 after acquiring an additional 643,319 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 462,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 5.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 417,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 19,906 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $11,503,000. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -52.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 44.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

