Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.59. Benson Hill shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 14,294 shares.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benson Hill

Benson Hill Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 15.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,103,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 347,939 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the first quarter valued at $7,429,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,221,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 221,070 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Recommended Stories

