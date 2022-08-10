Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $9,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.17.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH stock opened at $361.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $318.07 and a one year high of $543.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.26.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

