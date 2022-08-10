BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BMRN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 368.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,043 shares of company stock worth $1,425,735 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

