Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Holdings Lifted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,354,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $946,812,000 after purchasing an additional 375,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,108,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,899,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,515,000 after buying an additional 176,763 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,048,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,360,000 after acquiring an additional 137,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,905,000 after acquiring an additional 194,378 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,382,173 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.