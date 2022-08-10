Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Gap Up to $38.37

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.37, but opened at $40.24. Bread Financial shares last traded at $39.33, with a volume of 752 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BFH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Bread Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.74.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($2.13). Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.07%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

