Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $123.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 4.4 %

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $71.38 and a 12-month high of $171.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average of $107.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $75,964,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,776,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,889,000 after buying an additional 508,602 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after buying an additional 340,088 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,942,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,341,000 after buying an additional 269,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,534.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 222,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after buying an additional 208,720 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

