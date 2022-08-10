Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $123.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.71.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 4.4 %
Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $71.38 and a 12-month high of $171.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average of $107.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $75,964,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,776,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,889,000 after buying an additional 508,602 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after buying an additional 340,088 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,942,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,341,000 after buying an additional 269,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,534.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 222,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after buying an additional 208,720 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
