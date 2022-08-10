British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $1,289,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $1,330,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

NYSE BTI opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

