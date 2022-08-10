Brokerages Set The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) PT at $24.78

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.78.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SKIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Beauty Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 14.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 117.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.15 million. Beauty Health’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Beauty Health will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

