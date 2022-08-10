Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,679 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 27,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 32.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

