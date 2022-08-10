Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 238,257 Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 238,257 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,237,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 9.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at Dime Community Bancshares

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen bought 1,798 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.18 per share, for a total transaction of $61,455.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,058.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 8,397 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $279,620.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond A. Nielsen bought 1,798 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.18 per share, with a total value of $61,455.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,058.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 122,237 shares of company stock worth $3,748,558 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Articles

