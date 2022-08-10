Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 123,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,608,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $63.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29.

