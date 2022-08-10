Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 153,055 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 589,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,055 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,490,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,176,000 after buying an additional 7,878,928 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth about $97,968,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,962,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,647,000 after buying an additional 359,755 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,870,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,591,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $24.88.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.44 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

