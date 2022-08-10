Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 5,512 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $195.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.03. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

