Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Position Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,154 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 29.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,576,000 after buying an additional 16,013 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 128.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after buying an additional 25,448 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $853,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.41. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRO. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.