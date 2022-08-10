Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $110.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $90.00.

BC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.92.

NYSE:BC opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.62. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $108.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,166,000 after acquiring an additional 223,574 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 11.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,920,000 after acquiring an additional 281,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,505,000 after acquiring an additional 507,894 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

