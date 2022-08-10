BTIG Research Raises Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $285.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BTIG Research to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Insulet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $295.23.

Insulet stock opened at $258.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.24. Insulet has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Insulet will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Insulet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,078,434,000 after acquiring an additional 579,764 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,781,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,901,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $450,418,000 after purchasing an additional 368,775 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

