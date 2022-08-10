Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires 167 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.6% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,352 shares of company stock worth $15,690,955. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.