Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Given New $1,550.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen to $1,550.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,745.83.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,318.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.69. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,049.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,320.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,369.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 19.36%.

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,257.97 per share, for a total transaction of $62,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,257.97 per share, for a total transaction of $62,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Cable One by 74.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,179,000 after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 122,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,253 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the first quarter worth approximately $33,678,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cable One by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 119,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

