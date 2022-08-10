California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 41,697 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,697 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Upwork worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,782,000 after acquiring an additional 60,854 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 2,444.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,145,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,226 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $37,576,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 23.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 959,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after acquiring an additional 180,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,465,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Trading Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.49. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Upwork from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $132,159.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,947,422.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $132,159.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,947,422.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $78,153.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,210 shares in the company, valued at $786,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,112 shares of company stock valued at $973,229. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.